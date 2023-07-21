Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,280 State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STT. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of State Street by 29.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of State Street by 14.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of State Street by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 280,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,436,000 after purchasing an additional 10,187 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the first quarter worth approximately $812,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of State Street by 16.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the period. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on State Street from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on State Street in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on State Street from $92.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America decreased their price target on State Street from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on State Street from $91.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

State Street Stock Up 1.4 %

In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $123,660.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,039.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $123,660.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,039.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $812,463.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,778,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STT stock opened at $70.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.56. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.62 and a fifty-two week high of $94.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.42 and a 200-day moving average of $77.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 16.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.05%.

State Street Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

See Also

