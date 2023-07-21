Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,280 State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in State Street by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 8,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 68.0% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,872 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 3,995 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 8.1% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 51.7% during the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 5,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 9.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 3,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

Insider Transactions at State Street

In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $123,660.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,039.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $123,660.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,039.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $812,463.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,860 shares in the company, valued at $10,778,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

State Street Stock Performance

State Street stock opened at $70.34 on Friday. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $58.62 and a 12-month high of $94.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.54. The stock has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 16.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. State Street’s payout ratio is 34.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STT. Citigroup dropped their target price on State Street from $82.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on State Street from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. UBS Group downgraded State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America dropped their price target on State Street from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.17.

About State Street

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.