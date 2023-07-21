Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,471 Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,471 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 3.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 12,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 9.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Boise Cascade Price Performance

Shares of Boise Cascade stock opened at $99.34 on Friday. Boise Cascade has a one year low of $55.14 and a one year high of $101.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.76 and its 200 day moving average is $73.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Boise Cascade Announces Dividend

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The construction company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 32.79% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 3.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on BCC. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Boise Cascade from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Truist Financial raised Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Boise Cascade from $91.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Bank of America upgraded Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Boise Cascade

(Free Report)

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.