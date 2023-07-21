Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,976 Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLF. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter worth $290,398,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 229.8% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,172,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300,627 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,141,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,716,000 after buying an additional 1,441,387 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,016,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,608,000 after buying an additional 703,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,108,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,744,000 after purchasing an additional 606,748 shares during the last quarter. 41.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SLF. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sun Life Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SLF stock opened at $52.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.91. The company has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.01. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.96 and a 12 month high of $52.49.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Sun Life Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.554 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.25%.

Sun Life Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.