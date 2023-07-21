Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases Shares of 8,000 ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSQ. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Ferguson Shapiro LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 627,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,235,000 after purchasing an additional 273,929 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 126.0% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 41,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 23,060 shares during the last quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $13,320,000. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 141,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Short QQQ Stock Up 2.3 %

PSQ opened at $10.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.32. ProShares Short QQQ has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $15.63.

About ProShares Short QQQ

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

