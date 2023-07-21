Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Raises Position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Free Report) by 125.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MYN. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 725,659 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,365,000 after buying an additional 81,153 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the 4th quarter worth $4,723,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 156.4% in the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 470,365 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,610,000 after buying an additional 286,905 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 443,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after buying an additional 38,503 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 322,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MYN opened at $10.07 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $11.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.07.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.0315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

