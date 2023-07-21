Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Reduces Holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 59.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,364 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HMC. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Honda Motor by 3,638.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Honda Motor by 1,148.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Honda Motor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Honda Motor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 401.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HMC. StockNews.com started coverage on Honda Motor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Nomura cut Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Honda Motor Price Performance

HMC opened at $30.92 on Friday. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $21.43 and a 12-month high of $32.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.01. The company has a market capitalization of $52.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.76.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.10). Honda Motor had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $33.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.49 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

