Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 100 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 700 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in F5 were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in F5 in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in F5 by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in F5 in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 442 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FFIV shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of F5 from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of F5 from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays downgraded shares of F5 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of F5 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of F5 from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.79.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $149.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.83. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.06. F5, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.05 and a 12-month high of $174.38.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The network technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $703.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.18 million. F5 had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total transaction of $25,222.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,572,480.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total transaction of $25,222.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,572,480.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total transaction of $122,245.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,399.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,712 shares of company stock valued at $1,921,240. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

