Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 147 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 751.9% during the first quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000.

NYSEARCA MGK opened at $238.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $165.89 and a 52 week high of $245.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $227.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.79.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

