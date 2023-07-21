Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 3,035 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 74.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,035 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STLD stock opened at $102.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.64. The company has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.51. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.89 and a 1-year high of $136.46.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The basic materials company reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 17.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 9.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STLD. BNP Paribas downgraded Steel Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Bank of America downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.67.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

