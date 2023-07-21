Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 42,650 Shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Free Report) by 52.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 42,650 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in FuelCell Energy were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCEL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,584,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 89.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,288,884 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,584,000 after buying an additional 2,961,338 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 100.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,067,105 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,252,000 after buying an additional 2,039,491 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 5.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,242,401 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $116,766,000 after buying an additional 1,902,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,347,765 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $197,842,000 after buying an additional 1,721,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.99% of the company’s stock.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

FuelCell Energy Stock Performance

FCEL opened at $2.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $935.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 3.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average of $2.72. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 7.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FuelCell Energy ( NASDAQ:FCEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.49 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 79.13% and a negative return on equity of 18.42%. The business’s revenue was up 134.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell energy platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. It offers SureSource 1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.