Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 4,393 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 78.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,393 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 53.0% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 23,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 8,134 shares during the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 34,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 4,489 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after buying an additional 14,069 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Industrials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BATS IYJ opened at $108.79 on Friday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $123.05 and a twelve month high of $158.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.