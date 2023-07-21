Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 452 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 25.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 13,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.2% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on PNW shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.11.

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

PNW stock opened at $84.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.09. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $59.03 and a 52-week high of $84.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $944.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.865 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 84.60%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

