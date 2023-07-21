Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 600 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTE. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,328,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,248,000 after purchasing an additional 236,401 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 7.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,142,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,045,000 after purchasing an additional 643,607 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,137,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,602 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,196,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,774,000 after purchasing an additional 364,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 40.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.25.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

TTE stock opened at $59.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $146.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $44.61 and a 12-month high of $65.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.70.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.18. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 28.51%. The firm had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.585 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.94%.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

