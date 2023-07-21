Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 6,933 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Free Report) by 57.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,933 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LDSF. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the fourth quarter worth $9,209,000. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,269,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 257.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 104,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 75,480 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 247.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 90,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 64,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 209.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 43,987 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:LDSF opened at $18.55 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $19.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.61.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (LDSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds. Holdings consist of short-term fixed income securities, primarily from US issuers LDSF was launched on Jan 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

