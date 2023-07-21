Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Takes $93,000 Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 7,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Newell Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Newell Brands by 711.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

Newell Brands stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -34.31 and a beta of 0.94. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $21.55.

Newell Brands Cuts Dividend

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -96.55%.

Insider Transactions at Newell Brands

In related news, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 9,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $95,054.85. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,868.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NWL. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.17.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

