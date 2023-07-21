Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Takes $93,000 Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 7,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 69.0% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 711.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newell Brands

In other Newell Brands news, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 9,515 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $95,054.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,868.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Newell Brands Stock Down 1.1 %

NWL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $9.95 on Friday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $21.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.31 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -96.55%.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

