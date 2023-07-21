Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Takes Position in VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 12,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in VersaBank by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,151,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,036,000 after acquiring an additional 115,141 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of VersaBank by 34.4% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 103,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 26,600 shares during the period. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VersaBank by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 256,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 19,188 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VersaBank in the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VersaBank by 30.3% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VersaBank stock opened at $8.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.42. The firm has a market cap of $213.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.54. VersaBank has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40.

VersaBank ( NASDAQ:VBNK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.24 million. VersaBank had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 17.09%. Analysts anticipate that VersaBank will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. VersaBank’s payout ratio is 8.14%.

VersaBank provides various banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products.

