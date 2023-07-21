Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Trims Stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Free Report) by 57.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,933 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,087,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,048,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the 4th quarter worth $9,209,000. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,269,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 257.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 104,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 75,480 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 247.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 90,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 64,234 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LDSF opened at $18.55 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 12-month low of $18.12 and a 12-month high of $19.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.61.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (LDSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds. Holdings consist of short-term fixed income securities, primarily from US issuers LDSF was launched on Jan 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.