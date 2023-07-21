Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Trims Stake in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Free Report) by 52.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 42,650 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in FuelCell Energy were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 187,542 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 43,789 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 214,017 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 17,207 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 26.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,092,783 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,814,000 after acquiring an additional 652,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 52,583 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 9,639 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FCEL. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, June 9th.

Shares of FuelCell Energy stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $935.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 3.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average is $2.72. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $5.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 79.13% and a negative return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell energy platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. It offers SureSource 1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

