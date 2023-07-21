Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Trims Stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 12,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 8.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,563,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,274,000 after buying an additional 121,027 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Wingstop

In related news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 4,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total value of $1,022,311.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,376.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Wingstop news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 4,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total transaction of $1,022,311.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,376.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total value of $309,975.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,311.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Wingstop Stock Down 0.9 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research raised Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Wingstop from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Wingstop from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Guggenheim began coverage on Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $190.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.78.

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $185.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 92.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.57. Wingstop Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.92 and a 52 week high of $223.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.56.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $108.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.48 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 15.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.00%.

About Wingstop

(Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

