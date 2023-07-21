Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Stock Holdings Increased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BERY. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BERY opened at $66.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.46. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.19. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.52 and a 1 year high of $66.92.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 29.37%. Berry Global Group’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.54%.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 31,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $1,938,466.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,015,071.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Berry Global Group news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 31,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $1,938,466.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,015,071.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Edward Hill sold 24,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $1,597,478.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,602 shares of company stock valued at $5,735,229. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BERY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $76.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.23.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

