Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $29,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIO. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 78 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 84 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 93 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 203.1% in the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 97 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 64.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $603.00.

Shares of NYSE:BIO opened at $398.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of -60.86 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $377.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $432.46. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $344.63 and a fifty-two week high of $572.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.10. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.94 EPS. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.39, for a total transaction of $189,695.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,291,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 198 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.30, for a total value of $72,923.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Crowley sold 500 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.39, for a total transaction of $189,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,291,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

