BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Stake Lessened by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,001 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in BioNTech were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 6.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 5.2% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 16.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BioNTech alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BNTX shares. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BioNTech from $216.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of BioNTech from $239.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 target price on shares of BioNTech and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.60.

BioNTech Stock Down 1.3 %

BNTX stock opened at $107.72 on Friday. BioNTech SE has a 12-month low of $100.08 and a 12-month high of $188.99. The company has a quick ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 12.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.46.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $1.87. BioNTech had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 32.52%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $15.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 80.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BioNTech

(Free Report)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.