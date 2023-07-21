BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTX) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.93

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.93 and traded as low as $3.00. BioRestorative Therapies shares last traded at $3.01, with a volume of 17,973 shares traded.
BioRestorative Therapies Trading Down 2.0 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.90.
BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($0.27). BioRestorative Therapies had a negative net margin of 14,361.54% and a negative return on equity of 119.33%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03 million. Research analysts forecast that BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. will post -5.46 EPS for the current year.
BioRestorative Therapies Company Profile
BioRestorative Therapies, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders.
