BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTX) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.93

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.93 and traded as low as $3.00. BioRestorative Therapies shares last traded at $3.01, with a volume of 17,973 shares traded.

BioRestorative Therapies Trading Down 2.0 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.90.

BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($0.27). BioRestorative Therapies had a negative net margin of 14,361.54% and a negative return on equity of 119.33%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03 million. Research analysts forecast that BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. will post -5.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BioRestorative Therapies Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in BioRestorative Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BioRestorative Therapies in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BioRestorative Therapies by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in BioRestorative Therapies during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 33.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders.

Featured Articles

