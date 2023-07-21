BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Free Report) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,428 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 322,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,033 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 13,610 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 156.4% in the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 470,365 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after buying an additional 286,905 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 52,557 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Stock Performance

NYSE MYN opened at $10.07 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $11.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.07.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.0315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

