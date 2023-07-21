BlackRock Throgmorton Trust (LON:THRG) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $588.29

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (LON:THRG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 588.29 ($7.69) and traded as high as GBX 598 ($7.82). BlackRock Throgmorton Trust shares last traded at GBX 589 ($7.70), with a volume of 170,465 shares.

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of £590.61 million, a PE ratio of -198.99 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 588.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 598.93.

About BlackRock Throgmorton Trust

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

