BMO Capital Markets Lowers Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target to $120.00

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PGR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $162.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.13.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $123.96 on Wednesday. Progressive has a one year low of $109.42 and a one year high of $149.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $72.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.76 and its 200 day moving average is $135.01.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total value of $1,581,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 321,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,377,837.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in Progressive by 47.1% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in Progressive by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

