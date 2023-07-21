BMO Capital Markets Trims Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Target Price to $40.00

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 26.22% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.26.
Bank of America Trading Up 0.5 %
BAC opened at $31.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $38.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.78 and its 200 day moving average is $30.68.
Institutional Trading of Bank of America
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $641,000. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 82,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. James Hambro & Partners purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $542,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 79,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 22,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.34% of the company’s stock.
About Bank of America
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.
