BMO Capital Markets Trims Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Target Price to $40.00

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 26.22% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.26.

BAC opened at $31.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $38.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.78 and its 200 day moving average is $30.68.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $641,000. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 82,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. James Hambro & Partners purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $542,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 79,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 22,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

