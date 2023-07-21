Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target Raised to $106.00

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $84.00 to $106.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Boot Barn from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Boot Barn from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Boot Barn from $100.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boot Barn presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.09.

Boot Barn Stock Performance

Shares of Boot Barn stock opened at $95.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.76 and a 200 day moving average of $76.16. Boot Barn has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $96.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $425.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.00 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 10.29%. Boot Barn’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Gregory V. Hackman sold 15,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $1,089,200.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,950,419.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Featured Articles

