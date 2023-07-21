Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 576,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 53,697 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $31,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 97,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 195,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 232.7% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 274.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Stock Down 1.6 %

BXP stock opened at $63.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.91. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $46.18 and a one year high of $91.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.76.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($1.20). The company had revenue of $803.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.80 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Properties

In related news, Director Carol B. Einiger purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.41 per share, for a total transaction of $474,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $474,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $79.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.85.

Boston Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Further Reading

