Brompton Oil Split (TSE:OSP) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.65

Brompton Oil Split Corp. (TSE:OSP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.65 and traded as high as C$3.78. Brompton Oil Split shares last traded at C$3.78, with a volume of 386 shares traded.

Brompton Oil Split Stock Down 2.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$3.65 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.13.

Brompton Oil Split Company Profile

Brompton Oil Split Corp. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Brompton Funds Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of North America. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of large-cap companies having market capitalization of at least $2 billion. The fund invests in stocks of companies which are a constituent of the S&P 500 Index and S&P/TSX Composite Index.

