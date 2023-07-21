Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bruker were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Bruker by 5.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,311 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Bruker by 32.4% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at $1,087,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 69.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Bruker from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Bruker from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bruker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bruker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

BRKR opened at $75.72 on Friday. Bruker Co. has a twelve month low of $48.42 and a twelve month high of $84.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.12. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.16.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Bruker had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 34.71%. The firm had revenue of $685.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.52%.

In other Bruker news, CFO Gerald N. Herman sold 14,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $1,074,131.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,964.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Bruker news, CFO Gerald N. Herman sold 14,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $1,074,131.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,964.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 16,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total transaction of $1,301,816.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,352,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,864,613.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 350,720 shares of company stock worth $27,764,486 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

