Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Purchased by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 75.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 179.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLDR. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $160.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.33.

In other news, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $241,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,979,910.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $241,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,979,910.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total transaction of $1,362,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,769,434.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $139.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.70 and a fifty-two week high of $149.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.94.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.33. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 55.42%. The business’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

