Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Price Target Raised to $162.00

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $135.00 to $162.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $160.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $124.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.33.

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $139.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Builders FirstSource has a 12 month low of $52.70 and a 12 month high of $149.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.94.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.33. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 55.42%. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $241,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,262 shares in the company, valued at $4,979,910.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $1,362,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,769,434.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $241,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,979,910.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLDR. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 1,447.1% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 179.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 94.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

