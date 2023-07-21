Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Free Report) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 612,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,710 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Butterfly Network were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BFLY. Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Butterfly Network in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Butterfly Network in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Butterfly Network in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Butterfly Network stock opened at $2.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $498.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.66. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $8.72.

Butterfly Network ( NYSE:BFLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.77 million. Butterfly Network had a negative return on equity of 46.69% and a negative net margin of 215.28%. As a group, research analysts expect that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on Butterfly Network in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.25 price target on the stock.

In other news, CFO Heather C. Getz sold 64,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $127,781.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,448,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,868,930.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Heather C. Getz sold 65,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total value of $143,613.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,383,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,029,597.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Heather C. Getz sold 64,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total value of $127,781.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,448,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,868,930.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 260,746 shares of company stock worth $559,001. Insiders own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

Butterfly Network, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.

