Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 1,175.8% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 61.9% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cameco to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th.

Cameco Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $32.86 on Friday. Cameco Co. has a 52 week low of $21.02 and a 52 week high of $33.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 7.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.03 and its 200-day moving average is $27.65. The company has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 113.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.97.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $508.09 million for the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 4.26%. Equities research analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.