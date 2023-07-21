Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Acquired by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 35.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNI. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.2% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 0.3% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 64.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on CNI shares. Argus cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Susquehanna raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$174.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of CNI stock opened at $117.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.36. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $103.79 and a 52 week high of $129.89. The company has a market cap of $77.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.91.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 30.61%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.5835 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.14%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

