Cantor Fitzgerald Cuts Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target to $80.00

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.08% from the stock’s current price. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ FY2023 earnings at $6.82 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.83 EPS.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.10.
Gilead Sciences Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of GILD opened at $79.94 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences has a 12 month low of $59.27 and a 12 month high of $89.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.49 and its 200-day moving average is $80.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $114,196.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,013.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Gilead Sciences
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 9,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. 81.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Gilead Sciences
Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.
