Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $12.50 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,346 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,715 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 1.5% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in Microsoft by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,356,600 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,256,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,449 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 111,312 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 8,147 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners raised its position in Microsoft by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 368,102 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $106,102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,148 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its position in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 136,398 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $39,324,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.70, for a total transaction of $1,543,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 105,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,477,092.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $346.87 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $366.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.58, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $347.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.54.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

