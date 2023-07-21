Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Stake Boosted by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 59.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAH. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 888.6% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CAH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $97.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of CAH opened at $94.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.79. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.30 and a 52 week high of $95.10.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $50.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.63 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 81.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.5006 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.94%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

