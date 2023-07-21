Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Position Increased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,949,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,824 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $29,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 680.7% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $7.00 to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.85.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

CCL stock opened at $17.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $19.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.75.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 19.83% and a negative return on equity of 41.35%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.64) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

