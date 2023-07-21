Cassia Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cassia Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,731 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 0.9% of Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $346.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $366.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $332.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 874 shares in the company, valued at $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 874 shares in the company, valued at $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Microsoft from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Microsoft from $336.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Microsoft from $335.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.54.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

