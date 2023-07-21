Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Insider Cheryl H. Johnson Sells 6,415 Shares

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,667,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,254,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Caterpillar Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of CAT stock opened at $261.08 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $266.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.45. The company has a market cap of $134.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13.
Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.85 earnings per share for the current year.
Caterpillar Increases Dividend
Institutional Trading of Caterpillar
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 130,632.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,343,859,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776,533 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 98,763.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,679,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,135,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670,430 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $1,175,255,000. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth $4,004,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth $433,134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. DA Davidson started coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.47.
Caterpillar Company Profile
Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.
Featured Stories
