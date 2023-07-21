Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Insider Cheryl H. Johnson Sells 6,415 Shares

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,667,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,254,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Caterpillar Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CAT stock opened at $261.08 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $266.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.45. The company has a market cap of $134.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Caterpillar

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.48%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 130,632.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,343,859,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776,533 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 98,763.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,679,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,135,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670,430 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $1,175,255,000. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth $4,004,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth $433,134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. DA Davidson started coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.47.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

