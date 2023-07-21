Celanese’s (CE) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $110.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 9.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Celanese in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Celanese from $124.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Celanese from $150.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Celanese in a report on Monday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.07.

Celanese Price Performance

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $122.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.91 and a 200 day moving average of $112.60. Celanese has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $128.35.

Insider Activity at Celanese

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Celanese will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Celanese news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $107.29 per share, with a total value of $214,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,060,332.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray acquired 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $101.69 per share, with a total value of $102,503.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,179,298.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $107.29 per share, for a total transaction of $214,580.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,060,332.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,774,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $846,559,000 after buying an additional 131,705 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Celanese by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,104,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $773,605,000 after purchasing an additional 142,516 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Celanese by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,094,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $445,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,456 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Celanese by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,464,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,377,000 after purchasing an additional 12,004 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Celanese by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,124,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $230,810,000 after purchasing an additional 27,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

