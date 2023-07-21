Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 17th. Zacks Research analyst U. Dutta now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.80. The consensus estimate for Cenovus Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.52 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cenovus Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $3.03 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CVE. UBS Group set a C$26.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$38.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$30.75.

TSE CVE opened at C$22.58 on Thursday. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of C$19.90 and a one year high of C$29.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$22.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$42.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.87.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$12.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.31 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 8.67%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

