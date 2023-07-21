Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Acquired by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 85.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 84,741.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,379,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,483,403,000 after purchasing an additional 225,114,221 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $713,235,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 1,837.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,056,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898,790 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 598.7% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,342,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 132.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,552,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,738,000 after purchasing an additional 885,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Centene Price Performance

CNC opened at $70.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.19 and a 200-day moving average of $68.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.58. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $61.34 and a 12-month high of $98.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Insider Activity

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $38.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.09 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 13.61%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $93,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at $566,547.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CNC shares. Wolfe Research lowered Centene from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Centene from $90.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Centene from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.28.

Centene Company Profile

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

