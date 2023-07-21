Centerra Gold (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.93

Centerra Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAGDF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.93 and traded as high as $6.55. Centerra Gold shares last traded at $6.23, with a volume of 107,312 shares trading hands.
Centerra Gold Stock Down 4.7 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.93 and its 200 day moving average is $6.28.
About Centerra Gold
Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.
