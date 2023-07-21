Cerillion (LON:CER) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1,328.76

Cerillion Plc (LON:CER – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,328.76 ($17.37) and traded as low as GBX 1,262 ($16.50). Cerillion shares last traded at GBX 1,270 ($16.61), with a volume of 25,934 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on CER. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Cerillion from GBX 1,355 ($17.72) to GBX 1,675 ($21.90) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Cerillion from GBX 1,355 ($17.72) to GBX 1,675 ($21.90) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,328.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,199.04. The company has a market capitalization of £375.37 million, a PE ratio of 3,256.41 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. Cerillion’s payout ratio is presently 2,564.10%.

Cerillion Plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management (CRM) to the telecommunications sector in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Software, Services, and Third-Party. The company offers Cerillion Enterprise BSS/OSS Suite, a pre-integrated end-to-end solutions for mobile, fixed, cable, and multi-service communications providers; and Cerillion Skyline, a Software-as-a-Service billing for the next generation of subscription and usage-based services.

