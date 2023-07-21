C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its position in C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in C&F Financial were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in C&F Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 38,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in C&F Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,304,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in C&F Financial by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in C&F Financial by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 20,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in C&F Financial by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 75,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 9,203 shares in the last quarter. 30.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at C&F Financial

In other news, CEO S Dustin Crone sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total transaction of $56,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,714.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

C&F Financial Trading Up 3.9 %

CFFI opened at $55.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.29. C&F Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $44.06 and a 12 month high of $63.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.40 million during the quarter. C&F Financial had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 22.17%.

C&F Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. C&F Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on C&F Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

C&F Financial Company Profile

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's community Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

